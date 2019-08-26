布萊德彼特對於人生的十句見解　「要得到你所想的，必須先失去你原擁有的」

好萊塢男神「小布」布萊德彼特（Brad Pitt）出道至今三十多年，自從1991年演出名導雷利史考特的電影《末路狂花》，正式在大銀幕亮相後便贏得不少矚目，成為幾乎每年都有一部作品的多產演員，舉凡和湯姆克魯斯搭擋、迷死千萬少女的《夜訪吸血鬼》，到許多影迷心中的邪典神作《鬥陣俱樂部》，每部都能感受到布萊德彼特的魅力和野心，名氣也讓他的私生活成為眾人熱議的話題，他先後和珍妮佛安妮斯頓、安潔莉娜裘莉的婚姻更雙雙轟動影壇。

身負知名演員、丈夫和父親等多個角色，布萊德彼特是如何平衡他的生活呢？我們在這裡精選10個來自他的金句，一起來品味好萊塢男神的人生哲學！

關於自我對話



「我常因為思索對與錯，和自己內戰。但成長至今，面對心裡的內戰我已經相當自在。」

“I’ve always been at war with myself, for right or wrong. I’ve grown quite comfortable with being at war.”

關於人生哲學



「每天早上對我來說都是一個新的旅程。」

“I have an adventure every morning.”

關於親子教育





「行動遠比說的重要，在小孩面前尤其是如此。」

“Actions speak louder than words, and it’s no more true than with your kids.”

關於生活方式



「天性讓我想要不停地向前。我的想法是當一隻鯊魚，身為鯊魚你就只能一直向前，不能停！」

“By nature, I keep moving, man. My theory is, be the shark. You’ve just got to keep moving. You can’t stop.”

關於婚姻理念





「結婚也就表示，我可以在床上放屁跟吃冰淇淋了。」

“Being married means I can break wind and eat ice cream in bed.”

關於得失





「要得到你所想的，必須先失去你原擁有的。」

“You must lose everything in order to gain anything.”

關注精神內在





「當你遇見一個人時，你只會注意他的長相嗎？那只是第一印象。有些人最初不會吸引你的目光，但當你們開始交談，他們變成了世界上最美的存在。對待偉大的演員，你就不該當他只是美麗和性感的象徵。」

“When you see a person, do you just concentrate on their looks? It’s just a first impression. Then there’s someone who doesn’t catch your eye immediately, but you talk to them and they become the most beautiful thing in the world. The greatest actors aren’t what you would call beautiful sex symbols.”

關於生命價值

「隨著年紀增長，我愈知道什麼才是重要的。對我來說重要的是：時間、生命還有值得我花費時間相處的人們。」

“What’s valuable to me has become clearer as I’ve got older. To me, it’s about the value of your time and your day and the value of the people you spend it with.”

關於衝突時刻





「幸福這個概念被高估了，生命中應該還要有衝突。」

“Happiness is overrated. There has to be conflict in life.”

關於成功





「成功就像是一隻野獸，牠常將重點放在錯的事情上。陷在成功裡會讓你看不清楚。」

“Success is a beast. And it actually puts the emphasis on the wrong thing. You get away with more instead of looking within.”

