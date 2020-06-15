fb ig video ETtoday search mobile

GIVENCHY宣布「潮流咖」Matthew M. Williams掌舵　搶翻聯名爆款都出自他之手

記者王則絲／台北報導

法國奢侈品牌GIVENCHY（紀梵希）日前突然揮別短暫停留3年的創意總監Clare Waight Keller，使品牌接下來的動向備受時尚圈關注，終於在今日宣佈了接手人選——Matthew M. Williams（馬修威廉斯），消息一出令各界感到既驚喜又期待，或許大家對他感到有些陌生，不過Matthew M. Williams可是潮流界的巨星，由此可見GIVENCHY未來的走向也勢必將做出不少改變。

▲紀梵希新任創意總監。（圖／品牌提供、翻攝自IG）

▲GIVENCHY宣佈新任創意總監Matthew M. Williams。（圖／品牌提供）

34歲的美國設計師Matthew M. Williams為「1017 ALYX 9SM」（簡稱ALYX）的品牌主理人，曾以個人名義多次與運動品牌NIKE合作，推出限量鞋款；ALYX也曾與Dior Men、MONCLER、VANS 、fragment design⋯⋯等品牌推出重量級聯名，藉此打開知名度，其戶外、機能、前衛、未來感的設計風格，每每都能成功引起話題並造成一波搶購，短時間內迅速在潮流圈中崛起。

▲紀梵希新任創意總監。（圖／品牌提供、翻攝自IG）

▲Matthew M Williams。（圖／翻攝自IG@Matthew M Williams）

GIVENCHY宣布第七任創意總監接任人選為Matthew M. Williams，或許讓人感到意外，不過許多人不知道的是，其實他的自創品牌ALYX便是由女裝設計起家，相信有足夠能力升任這個職位。Matthew M. Williams也說道：「感謝GIVENCHY母集團LVMH相信我，並給了我完成畢生夢想的機會。」同時許下未來願景：「我希望能與我的夥伴們一同傳揚希望，帶來正面的貢獻。」

Matthew M Williams將於6月16日正式開始工作，包括男裝、女裝，都在其負責範疇中，預計將於10月份展示第一批設計作品。

▲紀梵希新任創意總監。（圖／品牌提供、翻攝自IG）

▲Matthew M Williams曾與NIKE推出的爆款鞋履。（圖／翻攝自NIKE）

紀梵希, GIVENCHY, 馬修威廉斯, Matthew M Williams, 新任, 創意總監, 時尚, 潮流
