fb ig video ETtoday search mobile

越老越有味道！八首聽不膩的「懷舊英文歌」帶你來趟復古之旅

>

 編輯／ChiNg　圖／翻攝自KKBOX

聽歌是一件很享受的事情，沈浸於旋律的同時還能細細品嚐歌詞中的情感，有些人說歌跟酒一樣越老越有味道，就像近年颳起的復古旋風不僅追求古著很多人也開始聽一些懷舊歌曲，下面推薦八首百聽不膩的經典西洋情歌帶你來一場時光之旅。

Ne-Yo：Because Of You 2007

‘’Baby, you have become my addiction. ‘’ 寶貝，你已經成為我的癮
‘’I’m so strung out on you. ‘’ 我深深被你吸引住了
‘’I can barely move, but I like it. ‘’我幾乎不能動了，但我喜歡
‘’And it’s all because of you（All because of you）. ’’ 全是因為你

▲八首經典英文歌（圖／翻攝自KKBOX）

Rixton：Me And My Broken Heart 2014

‘’All I need is a little love in my life. ‘’ 我只需要一點點的愛在我生命裡
‘’All I need is a little love in the dark. ‘’ 我只需要一點點愛當我黑暗低潮時
‘’A little but I’m hoping it might kick start. ‘’ 雖然微薄 但希望這能鼓舞我
‘’Me and my broken heart. ‘’ 我和我 破碎的心

▲八首經典英文歌（圖／翻攝自KKBOX）

Rihanna：Love The Way You Lie 2010

‘’Just gonna stand there and watch me burn. ‘’ 你就站在那然後看我遍體鱗傷吧
‘’But that’s all right because I like the way it hurts. ‘’ 沒關係的 因為我喜歡這種痛的感覺
‘’Just gonna stand there and hear me cry. ‘’ 你就站在那然後聽我哭吧
‘’But that’s all right because I love the way you lie. ’’ 沒關係的 因為我喜歡你說謊的樣子

▲八首經典英文歌（圖／翻攝自KKBOX）

Nelly：Just A Dream 2010

‘’I was thinking about her, thinking about me. ‘’ 我正在想她 正在想我自己
‘’Thinking about us, where we gonna be? ‘’ 正在想我們 我們將去哪裡
‘’Open my eyes, yeah；it was just a dream. ‘’ 當我打開眼睛後 好險 這只是一場夢

▲八首經典英文歌（圖／翻攝自KKBOX）

Bruno Mars：Just the Way You Are 2010

‘’When I see your face ‘’ 當我看到你的臉龐
‘’There’s not a thing that I would change. ‘’ 我一點都不想改變它
‘’Coz you’re amazing. ‘’ 因為妳實在是太驚豔了
‘’Just the way you are. ‘’ 就是妳現在的模樣

▲八首經典英文歌（圖／翻攝自KKBOX）

 

David Guetta：Without You 2012

‘’I won’t run, I won’t fly. ‘’ 我跑不動 也無法飛翔
‘’I will never make it by. ‘’ 我將無法度過難關
‘’Without you, without you. ‘’ 在失去你之後 失去你之後

▲八首經典英文歌（圖／翻攝自KKBOX）

Justin Bieber：As Long As You Love Me 2012

‘’As long as you love me, we could be starving. ‘’ 只要你愛我 我們能食不果腹
‘’We could be homeless, we could be broke. ‘’ 能無家可歸 能身無分文
‘’As long as you love me, I’ll be your platinum. ‘’ 只要你愛我 我會當你的白金
‘’I’ll be your silver, I’ll be your gold.’’ 當你的白銀 當你黃金

▲八首經典英文歌（圖／翻攝自KKBOX）

Ellie Goulding：Love Me Like You Do 2015

‘’So love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do. ‘’ 所以 隨心所欲的愛我吧
‘’Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do. ‘’ 隨心所欲的愛我吧
‘’Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do. ‘’ 隨你所愛的碰觸我吧
‘’What are you waiting for？’’ 你還在等什麼？

▲八首經典英文歌（圖／翻攝自KKBOX）

►工作忙翻？3種「老派生活法」越簡單越快樂　從放下手機開始

►放棄營造快樂才能真正獲得　「不多不少才是最好」的北歐哲學

關鍵字：

英文歌, 西洋音樂, 經典歌曲, KKBOX

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

幫你補充時尚維他命！

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

熱門文章

BALENCIAGA夏裝亮點整理！好想要寵物包

BALENCIAGA夏裝亮點整理！好想要寵物包

這是星巴克！遊艇造型　到頭城玩一定要去

這是星巴克！遊艇造型　到頭城玩一定要去

陳昊森戴PIAGET　淺笑就有電

陳昊森戴PIAGET　淺笑就有電

ORIS點點面盤不是泡泡是鯨鯊紋路！

ORIS點點面盤不是泡泡是鯨鯊紋路！

春天喝什麼？星巴克「鹹焦糖綿雲瑪奇朵」好夢幻

春天喝什麼？星巴克「鹹焦糖綿雲瑪奇朵」好夢幻

保養、底妝老是「起屑」？做好3件事就能改善

保養、底妝老是「起屑」？做好3件事就能改善

韓妞人手一咖ROSA.K Monogram手袋　堪稱平價版GOYARD

韓妞人手一咖ROSA.K Monogram手袋　堪稱平價版GOYARD

陳妍希「最強消腫5招」！小籠包變巴掌臉　網：根本仙女

陳妍希「最強消腫5招」！小籠包變巴掌臉　網：根本仙女

陳昊森「被拱脫衣」無助求救陳庭妮　穿透視襯衫以為在家

陳昊森「被拱脫衣」無助求救陳庭妮　穿透視襯衫以為在家

孫芸芸領先全球入手Chloé 「唇形包」

孫芸芸領先全球入手Chloé 「唇形包」

ET Fashion

推薦閱讀

歐陽娜娜撞衫「大陸泫雅」輸超慘！胸前全露…網酸：生圖就打趴

歐陽娜娜撞衫「大陸泫雅」輸超慘！胸前全露…網酸：生圖就打趴

IKEA限量版超Q鯊鯊制服趕快搶購　傲人的大肌肌不用練也能一秒擁有

IKEA限量版超Q鯊鯊制服趕快搶購　傲人的大肌肌不用練也能一秒擁有

日本人逛IKEA必買的「隱藏版好物」！99元小時鐘、保鮮袋6款別錯過

日本人逛IKEA必買的「隱藏版好物」！99元小時鐘、保鮮袋6款別錯過

楊冪掰了adidas腳下新鞋曝光！「改穿大陸回力」挺新疆棉　網酸：抄襲 超夢幻「透明珍奶手袋」爆紅！　飲料隨身帶走、不佔空間吃貨必備 全智賢完美KO「災難五分褲」！「超細大腿」再貼身也沒在怕 RIMOWA行李箱手袋台灣開賣！搶先近看最夯沙漠粉、純白款有夠仙 「忍者鞋」意外好搭！簡約率性、日系仙女風都能完美消化 大創姊妹牌根本平價版無印！質感餐具、生活小物通通百元有找 剛洗頭就癢又出油？遵循換季三部曲還你健康好髮質

我想要說....

我要投稿 |人才招募 |關於我們 |廣告刊登/合作提案 |客服信箱 |服務條款 |隱私權政策 |著作權聲明 |免責聲明
電話：+886-2-5555-6366 東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
回到最上面