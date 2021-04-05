越老越有味道！八首聽不膩的「懷舊英文歌」帶你來趟復古之旅

編輯／ChiNg 圖／翻攝自KKBOX

聽歌是一件很享受的事情，沈浸於旋律的同時還能細細品嚐歌詞中的情感，有些人說歌跟酒一樣越老越有味道，就像近年颳起的復古旋風不僅追求古著很多人也開始聽一些懷舊歌曲，下面推薦八首百聽不膩的經典西洋情歌帶你來一場時光之旅。

Ne-Yo：Because Of You 2007

‘’Baby, you have become my addiction. ‘’ 寶貝，你已經成為我的癮

‘’I’m so strung out on you. ‘’ 我深深被你吸引住了

‘’I can barely move, but I like it. ‘’我幾乎不能動了，但我喜歡

‘’And it’s all because of you（All because of you）. ’’ 全是因為你

Rixton：Me And My Broken Heart 2014

‘’All I need is a little love in my life. ‘’ 我只需要一點點的愛在我生命裡

‘’All I need is a little love in the dark. ‘’ 我只需要一點點愛當我黑暗低潮時

‘’A little but I’m hoping it might kick start. ‘’ 雖然微薄 但希望這能鼓舞我

‘’Me and my broken heart. ‘’ 我和我 破碎的心

Rihanna：Love The Way You Lie 2010

‘’Just gonna stand there and watch me burn. ‘’ 你就站在那然後看我遍體鱗傷吧

‘’But that’s all right because I like the way it hurts. ‘’ 沒關係的 因為我喜歡這種痛的感覺

‘’Just gonna stand there and hear me cry. ‘’ 你就站在那然後聽我哭吧

‘’But that’s all right because I love the way you lie. ’’ 沒關係的 因為我喜歡你說謊的樣子

Nelly：Just A Dream 2010

‘’I was thinking about her, thinking about me. ‘’ 我正在想她 正在想我自己

‘’Thinking about us, where we gonna be? ‘’ 正在想我們 我們將去哪裡

‘’Open my eyes, yeah；it was just a dream. ‘’ 當我打開眼睛後 好險 這只是一場夢

Bruno Mars：Just the Way You Are 2010

‘’When I see your face ‘’ 當我看到你的臉龐

‘’There’s not a thing that I would change. ‘’ 我一點都不想改變它

‘’Coz you’re amazing. ‘’ 因為妳實在是太驚豔了

‘’Just the way you are. ‘’ 就是妳現在的模樣

David Guetta：Without You 2012

‘’I won’t run, I won’t fly. ‘’ 我跑不動 也無法飛翔

‘’I will never make it by. ‘’ 我將無法度過難關

‘’Without you, without you. ‘’ 在失去你之後 失去你之後

Justin Bieber：As Long As You Love Me 2012

‘’As long as you love me, we could be starving. ‘’ 只要你愛我 我們能食不果腹

‘’We could be homeless, we could be broke. ‘’ 能無家可歸 能身無分文

‘’As long as you love me, I’ll be your platinum. ‘’ 只要你愛我 我會當你的白金

‘’I’ll be your silver, I’ll be your gold.’’ 當你的白銀 當你黃金

Ellie Goulding：Love Me Like You Do 2015

‘’So love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do. ‘’ 所以 隨心所欲的愛我吧

‘’Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do. ‘’ 隨心所欲的愛我吧

‘’Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do. ‘’ 隨你所愛的碰觸我吧

‘’What are you waiting for？’’ 你還在等什麼？

►工作忙翻？3種「老派生活法」越簡單越快樂 從放下手機開始

►放棄營造快樂才能真正獲得 「不多不少才是最好」的北歐哲學