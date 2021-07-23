「我不需要男友來完整人生」　10句《花邊教主》給女孩的霸氣愛情金句

編輯 / Jhen 圖 / 翻攝FB@Gossip Girl

經典火紅校園美劇《花邊教主》（Gossip Girl）在2007年開播，至今已超過10年時光，除了主角華麗又時髦造型是一大亮點，劇中以紐約上流二代們為主軸，錯綜復雜的愛情、友情以及慾望交織，灑狗血的芭樂劇情令影迷們又愛又恨，邊看邊罵人卻又停不下來！

而本月影迷終於迎來新版《花邊教主》於HBO Max開播，原版《花邊教主》劇中不少一針見血的愛情觀，直至今日也還是許多女孩們的人生金句，回顧原版10句耐人尋味的經典台詞，再看新版更有感。

「Whoever said money doesn't buy happiness, didn't know where to shop.」

那些說錢買不到幸福的人，只是不知道去哪裡逛街。

「I don't need a boyfriend to be fulfilled.」

我不需要男朋友來讓完整我的人生。

「I'm not a stop along the way. I'm a destination.」

我不是你人生的中途休息站，我是終點站。

「You can't make them love you, but you can make them fear you.」

你不能讓所有人都愛你，但你能讓他們畏懼你。

「Feelings never do make sense. They get you all confused, then they drive you around for hours before they drop you right back where you started.」

「感覺」這件事從來都不合理。它們只會讓你感到困惑，耗費你好幾個小時去思考，最後卻把你丟回最初的地方。

「Destiny is for losers. It's just a stupid excuse to wait for things to happen instead of making them happen.」

只有失敗者才會相信命運，命運是不想努力爭取又期望事情能發生的爛藉口。

「Just because we can't be together, doesn't mean I don't love you.」

我們不能在一起，但不代表我會停止愛你。

「Have a little faith, and if that doesn't work, have a lot of mimosas.」

多給自己一點信心，如果這樣行不通，那就多來幾杯雞尾調酒吧。

「Once man have tasted caviar , it baffles me how they settle for catfish」

已經吃過魚子醬的男人還能接受鯰魚真是令人匪夷所思。

「One thing about being on top of the world : it gives you a long , long way to fall」

想要站在最頂端：就必須經歷一條很漫長的墜落。

