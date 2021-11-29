期待《慾望城市》續集先複習金句：沒錢時，寧願買時尚雜誌而非晚餐

編輯 / Jhen 圖 / 翻攝IG@justlikethatmax

繼前陣子重磅回歸的美國經典喜劇《Friends》（六人行）特別篇，時尚影集《慾望城市》（Sex and the City）也即將在今年的12月9日迎來全新續集《慾望城市：華麗下半場》（And Just Like That…），劇情依然環繞4名個性截然不同的女性，凱莉、米蘭達、夏綠蒂與莎曼珊，從時尚穿搭到情節台詞，無一不深植在許多觀眾心中，雖然主角之一的「莎曼珊」金凱特蘿（​​Kim Cattrall）不會在此次續集中出現，但也不影響慾望迷們對新篇章的期待。

由莎拉潔西卡派翠克（Sarah Jessica Parker）飾演的凱莉曾在劇中說：「我剛搬到紐約的時候，一毛錢都沒有，有時候我寧願買時尚雜誌而不是晚餐。我覺得雜誌讓我更有飽足感。」根本是道出所有愛漂亮女性們的心聲，趁著新篇章播出之前，一起來回顧《慾望城市》中令人欲罷不能的金句台詞！

You shouldn't have to sacrifice who you are just because somebody else has a problem with it.

「一個女人沒有必要犧牲自己的任何一部分，去迎合那位對妳有意見的人。」

Life gives you lots of chances to screw up which means you have just as many chances to get it right.

「生命中有很多讓你搞砸事情的機會，不過從另一方面來看，你有相同的機會讓事情變得更好！」

We keep dresses we’ll never wear again, but we throw away our ex-boyfriends.

「我們會留著不再穿的裙子，但我們會把不需要的男人丟掉。」

They say nothing lasts forever. Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style.

「很多人說沒有事物是永恆的。夢想會改變、流行也會過去，但友情永遠都不會過時。」

Some love stories aren't epic novels, some are short stories. But, that doesn't make them any less filled with love.

「不是所有愛情故事都是長篇小說，一個很短的戀愛故事並不代表他們之間的愛就比較少。」

I will not be judged by you or society. I will wear whatever and blow whomever I want as long as I can breathe and kneel.

「我不會受任何人的批判，只要我還活著，我穿任何我想穿的衣服，睡任何我想睡的男人。」

If I worried what every bitch in New York was saying about me, I’d never leave the house.

「如果我要擔心城裡每個婊子在背後說我什麼，那我就不用出門了。」

Somewhere out there is another little freak who will love us and understand us and kiss our three heads and make it all better.

「總有一天，會有一個人喜歡你的全部，了解你的一切缺點後，還是義無反顧的選擇愛上你。」

We were dressed from head to toe in love... the only label that never goes out of style.

「我們從頭到腳都沈浸在愛情裡，愛情是唯一永遠不褪流行的時尚。」

The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you can find someone to love the you you love, well, that's just fabulous.



「在所有激情、有意義、具挑戰的關係中，最重要的就是妳與自己，在別人愛上妳之前，先愛上自己，這是最美妙的一件事情！」

Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with.

「單身才不代表沒人愛妳。而是代表妳很完美，並且能夠決定妳想要什麼樣子的生活、選擇要和誰一起走過人生的每個片段。」

Go through life like I do: enjoy men, but don't expect them to fill you up.

「像我一樣生活吧！盡情享用男人，但不要期望他可以填滿妳的生活。」

Maybe the past is like an anchor holding us back. Maybe, you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be.

「過去可能就像船錨一樣，一直把我們拉住，但妳要下定決心斷捨離，才有辦法成為一個全新的自己。」

I love you, but I love me more.

「我愛你，但我更愛我自己。」





