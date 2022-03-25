fb ig video ETtoday search mobile

網友分享診斷「健康感情」的11條特徵　「最後一條」直接定生死

記者王則絲／綜合報導　圖／翻攝自SBS

一段健康的感情，能讓兩個人起到相輔相成的效果，一起成長、一起越來越好，但一段不健康的感情，就可能讓人不斷陷入迂迴、否定自我，不論戀情還是人生都將停滯不前。

當然，每一對情侶的相處模式都不同，但是判斷一段關係健不健康，還是有跡可循，一位網友就在推特上分享了「11條健康感情的特徵」，引發許多網友的贊同，每一條都值得深思，尤其是「最後一點」，直接替這段感情定生死。

▲健康愛情11特徵。（圖／翻攝自IG）

1. Their feelings for you are clear. There’s nothing to decode or google.

你很清楚他對你的感覺，不需要胡思亂想、一個人鑽牛角尖猜測，也從不需要去Google什麼。

2. You love the reality of the relationship, not just its potential.

你對於感情的現狀很滿意，而不只是期待著這段關係能帶來什麼潛力。

3. Conflict feels constructive not destructive.

你們的衝突是有建設性的，而非毀滅性的。

▲健康愛情11特徵。（圖／翻攝自IG）

4. The relationship doesn’t require a specific set of circumstances to feel good.

這段感情不需要求一大堆天時地利的條件，就能感受到美好。

5. You don’t have to hide your needs to keep the peace.

你不需為了維持兩人間的和平相處，而壓抑自己的感受和需求。

6. They call you out on your shit (with love)

他會直接指出你的缺點、不足（帶有愛意的）

▲健康愛情11特徵。（圖／翻攝自IG）

7. Your growth is celebrated, not criticized.

他會為你的成長感到高興，而不是打壓批判或指責。

8. You love who you are when you’re with them.

你喜歡和他一起時的自己。

9. The compromises you make in the relationship don’t feel like you’re compromising your character.

這段關係中有些時候需要妥協，不代表你需妥協你的自身人格。

▲健康愛情11特徵。（圖／翻攝自IG）

10. They make you feel loved, even when you don’t feel lovable.

即使你覺得自己不值得被愛，他仍會讓你感受到滿滿的愛。

11. You’re reading this and a particular person comes to mind.

你在看這個清單時，腦海中浮現了那個人。

▲健康愛情11特徵。（圖／翻攝自IG）

