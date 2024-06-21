fb ig video ETtoday search mobile

《腦筋急轉彎2》7必讀金句：這就是長大後的樣子，你的快樂變少了

>

記者鮑璿安／綜合報導

皮克斯電影《腦筋急轉彎2》（Inside Out 2）延續前作的機智和幽默，上映以來引發熱議，劇情講述了13 歲的萊莉步入青春期，大腦總部迎來了新成員焦焦、羞羞、倦倦、慕慕，一共有9個情緒掀起一場「腦內革命」，以下就盤點出當中的金句，讓各個年齡層的你我都真正認識自己。

▲《腦筋急轉彎2》迎來新的情緒角色。（圖／迪士尼提供）

▲《腦筋急轉彎2》迎來新的情緒角色。（圖／迪士尼提供，以下同）

1. 你知道一直保持積極的心態有多難嗎？Do you know how hard it is to stay positive all the time?

2. 也許，這就是長大後的遭遇。你感受到的快樂變少了。Maybe, this is what happens when you grow up. You feel less joy.

3. 萊利的生活，比你們所有人都需要更複雜的情感。Riley’s life requires more sophisticated emotions than all of you.

4. 你無法決定萊利成為什麼樣的人。阿焦，你需要放開她。You don’t get to choose who Riley is. Anxiety, you need to let her go.

▲▼《腦筋急轉彎2》。（圖／迪士尼提供）

5. 我的工作是保護她，避免那些她看不到的可怕事物發生，我為未來做計劃。My Job Is To Protect Her From The Scary Stuff She Can’t See. I Plan For The Future.

6.新事物總會替代舊事物。 Out with the old, in with the new.

7.這根本不會困擾我們一輩子。That’s not going to haunt us for the rest of our lives at all.

皮克斯, 腦筋急轉彎2, 青春期, 心理學, 情感

