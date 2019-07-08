《玩具總動員》最動人的11金句　「不要因為結束而哭泣，要為曾經發生過而微笑」

fb ig video ETtoday search mobile

自1995年第一集上映，到2019年的第四集播出，整整跨越了20餘年，《玩具總動員》陪伴不少人成長，主要角色像是胡迪跟巴斯光年更是整部戲的靈魂人物，兩人在戲中、或是與其它配角對手時，說出不少令人感動的經典台詞，不管幾年後再看也是萬分動人，以下就幫大家整了第一集到四集的動人金句，每一段都值得細細品味，珍藏在心中。

「離開的人越來越多，留下來的人就更加重要。」
As more and more people leave you,the more and more important those who remain become.

「胡迪曾經冒險救過我，如果我不願意為他做一樣的事，就不能說我是他的朋友。」
Woody once risked his life to save mine, and I couldn’t call myself his friend if I wasn’t willing to do the same.

「對這世界來說，你也許只是某個人；但對某個人來說，你卻是全世界。」
To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the whole world...

「為了孩子存在，是身為一個玩具最珍貴的價值。」
Being there for a child is the most noble thing a toy can do.

「做好你現在的角色。」
Be who you are right now.

「不要因為它的結束而哭泣，要為它曾經發生過而微笑。」
Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.

「雖然我很堅強，但有時候，還是需要有個人能夠握著我的手跟我說，一切都會越來越好。」
I’m a strong person, but every now and then I also need someone to take my hand and say everything will be okay.

「胡迪從我懂事以來就是我的朋友，他有一個牛仔應有的智慧和勇氣，但最令他與眾不同的是他永不放棄，無論如何都會陪伴在你身邊。」
Now Woody, he's been my pal for as long as I can remember. He's brave, like a cowboy should be. And kind and smart. But the thing that makes Woody special, is he'll never give up on you...ever. He'll be there for you, no matter what.

「如果你總是坐在架子上，那麼你永遠不會被發現。」
If you sit on a shelf for the rest of your life, you’ll never find out.

「最重要的是我們在一起的這瞬間。」
The important thing is that we stick together.

「飛向宇宙，浩瀚無垠！」
To infinity and beyond!

