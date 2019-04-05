越南最強時尚KOL的5個真心話　「拍出美照不難，討人喜歡才難」

Instagram滿滿美照背後的真心話

一樣拍照成性、一樣分享成癮、一樣都是社群網路一手打造的自媒體寵兒，不過說到底，「KOL」和「素人網紅」之間依然無法劃上等號，當中差別何在？

差在是否能夠一邊拍美照、一邊接廣告，將滾雪球般的名氣轉換為買氣。KOL（Key opinion leader, a.k.a.關鍵意見領袖）每則發文都可以是一項商業性質的沙盤推演，限時動態角落出現一條圍巾或熱咖啡，隔天立刻成為秒殺熱賣款，即便當時氣溫高達攝氏30度。

反觀Instagram上動輒幾千、幾萬人追蹤的素人網紅們，只要你有顆漂亮臉蛋、修圖美感符合當下的流行趨勢就夠了（看看我們一路從阿寶色流行到Lomo特效，再到現在清一色的高粒子、高結構），簡單來說，買得起一台具備拍照功能的手機，你就可以掛上「網紅」二字，但要升級成為「KOL」，你得夠有範兒。

特別是身處這個幾近零死角的媒體世代，在我們這群鍵盤雄兵面前，KOL們得無時無刻登台表演，他們擁有的極高曝光量令人稱羨，有時甚至能瓜分眾「明星」的演藝版圖，想在時尚產業裡打滾，只有美照、沒有讚數，很遺憾的，你的影響力壓根不夠。

不過，KOL真有這麼好當嗎？

Wazaiii編輯一直是越南最強時尚KOL─Linh Đặng Khánh Nguyễn的小粉絲，濃密眉型、水潤大眼，擁有能駕馭任何衣服的纖瘦身材、一開口彷彿能點亮暗室的她，外表看來一切完美，殊不知，Linh竟曾遭遇過嚴重的自我認同危機？面對來自世界各地的酸言酸語、惡意抨擊，她如何咀嚼消化、化作不斷突破的動力？螢幕上看不到的「5個時尚KOL真心話」，沒那麼漂亮動聽，卻字字真誠動人，一起看下去。

真心話一：並非一切都那麼光鮮亮麗真的

我認為越南的時尚產業正屬發展階段的前期，所以如果你夠有實力，累積的付出和貫徹始終的職業道德（Wazaiii編輯：這很重要啊啊啊！），終會讓你獲得應有的認可。至於劣勢，也因為目前仍在努力發展當中，來自越南的模特和KOL們並不會有太多和國際品牌接軌的機會。

我是以「型錄模特」的身分敲開了第一塊入門磚，那時候越南的時尚產業才剛起步，我根本沒辦法想像自己可以闖出什麼名堂。其實我從小就非常熱愛時尚，我記得我的第一個夢想是成為一名服裝設計師，不過後來因為大學念了商科而作罷，會走到現在好像小有成就的這一步，是在後來參加了越南版《The Face》，才正式開啟了許多扇時尚大門。（沒聽過《The Face》的讀者可以去找來看看，黑珍珠娜歐米「主導」的美國版也相當精彩。）

真心話二：拍出美照不難，討人喜歡才難

我的照片大多是用單眼或手機拍的，我會用app潤色、修圖，但最終我仍希望照片看起來是生動且自然的，我沒受過任何專業的訓練，也沒有特別喜歡套哪個濾鏡，我是從一路走來的錯誤中不斷累積、學習，才逐漸找到自己喜歡的呈現方式，老話一句，熟能生巧！

而製作照片和影片的差別非常大！你可以隨心所欲的修圖，但拍影片就不是這麼一回事，我覺得Vlog的美好在於粉絲可以看見「真實的我」，包括我的談吐和個性，因此他們除了能更了解我，我也覺得自己和他們更靠近了。（說有多親民就有多親民）

真心話三：名氣是把雙面刃，親手握過才曉得

因為參加了選秀節目《The Face Vietnam》，我獲得了許多關注，對於突如其來的曝光量，我曾感到彆扭、不習慣、甚至極為赤裸，且當我吸引了許多追蹤者，批評我的人也勢必跟著增加，而且相信我，這些人的批判和惡意評論從來就沒停過也沒少過。

我曾經因為網友的負面評價而變得封閉，但我後來慢慢理解，我永遠不可能取悅每一個人、很多人喜歡我，也代表很多人會討厭我，最好的應對方法就是「做自己」，時間拉長後，真正愛你的人會留下，其他無關痛癢的總是來來去去，不值得我花時間難過。

我選擇忽視那些攻擊我的人，我只會專注在人生正向的記憶片段，唯有如此，我才能保存能量，給那些對我而言真的重要的人事物。

真心話四：有了熱忱，再疲勞再轟炸都甘之如飴

我覺得擁有一個可以分享的平台感覺很棒，我和追蹤我的粉絲們都在不斷成長，我們是彼此的靈感，沒有他們就不會有我。對了，我最近也開始經營我的Vlog，希望透過更廣泛的英文素材，自己有能力與國際上的粉絲慢慢接軌。

我從未替自己留下任何Plan B，我整顆心都屬於時尚，我不斷的學習、成長，不害怕改變和新的挑戰，當我越是努力工作，我就越是有活力，當一個人對於一件事充滿熱忱，其實什麼累不累、辛不辛苦，一點也不重要。

真心話五：來自Wazaiii編輯部的採訪後記

如果你認為網紅是一群活在粉色城堡裡自拍的公主，希望Linh Đặng Khánh Nguyễn有成功動搖了你的執念。

聽完Linh的回答，Wazaiii編輯第一次發現，網紅其實是份相當講究真實性的「新興職業」，鎂光燈伴隨著吃瓜民眾的看戲眼神如影隨形，做得好，掌聲如雷，出了點差錯，噓聲也沒在客氣，最好的應對辦法無他，只有做自己，才能用最自然的樣貌，優雅應對層層挑戰。

在這個什麼都蒙上一層灰的虛擬世界，Linh的美比誰都真實，也因此比誰都耀眼。

（English Version）

Coming from Vietnam, what are the biggest advantages and disadvantages for you to fit in the global fashion industry?

I find the Vietnamese fashion industry is in its early stages of growth so if you’ve got what it takes, the dedication and work ethics then you will get the recognition that you deserve.

As for disadvantages, also because the industry here is just starting to grow, models and influencers haven’t had enough opportunities to work with a lot of global brands.

What’s the turning point that officially brought you into fashion? Have you dreamed of being who you are since little?

I started out as a lookbook model. At the time, the fashion industry in Vietnam was at its infant stage so I couldn’t imagine myself making a career out of it. When I was little, I’ve always loved fashion and dreamed of becoming a designer.

Though my education didn’t take me down that path—I was going into finance—my debut on The Face Vietnam totally opened up a lot of doors for me.

Please share with us your secret of taking gorgeous pictures effortlessly while we are all aware that you live a hustling life everyday.

My photos are taken on both DSLRs and phones. I retouch and edit most of them myself via mobile apps. My goal is to turn out viva but natural looking photos.

I don’t have professional trainings or favorite filters for them. I’d say it’s been a lot of trials and errors so practice makes perfect.

We’ve noticed that you are extremely active on Youtube and making lively Vlogs to reach out to your followers. What’s the difference between perfecting a photos on instagram and making people to like you in Videos?

There’s a vast difference between producing photos and videos. You can edit photos to your heart’s content and turn anything into reality while with videos we have limited options.

Therein lies the beauty of vlogging because viewers can see the real you, your experience and personality. So in a way I can get closer to my audience and they have a better view of my life.

Have you suffered from identity crisis or self-esteem issues since you are constantly surrounded by compliments from people you barely know?

Yes. I got a lot of attention from The Face Vietnam. Since it’s a reality show, you feel raw and exposed to a lot of people. While I gained many supporters, there were only a lot of anti-fans that didn’t hold back their criticism and hurtful comments.

I used to let that get the best of me and become closed-off to the world around me. However I’ve come to realized that it’s impossible to please everyone. There are people that love you and there will be people that don’t. The best thing to do is to be you, not just for yourself but for your fans because the true fans will stay and the rest will come and go.

Some internet celebrities find it hard and hurtful to swallow the hating comments on social media, how do you confront those messages that keep on attacking you?

I ignore them. I choose to focus my attention on the positive aspects of life. That’s how I preserve my energy for what truly matters.

Being a Key Opinion Leader with regard to not only fashion, but beauty and entertainment territory worldwide, what’s the feelings of having the power that affect fans that follow you?

It’s amazing to have a platform to inspire and share what I’ve learned as I grow and find my spot in the beauty and entertainment industry.

Currently I’ve started vlogging as a way to communicate with my fans better, but it’s mostly in Vietnamese so goal is to have more English content in the future for my global followers.

Have you prepared plan B for the sake of your lifelong fashion journey? What if you are exhausted about the overly dense exposure someday?

I haven’t. I’m following my journey in fashion wholeheartedly. I’m constantly learning to grow and adapt to changes and new demands on the industry.

The more I work and learn, I feel more energized and inspired. It’s hard to feel exhausted when you find so much excitement ahead of you.

