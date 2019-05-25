雙語讀時尚　「黑寡婦」史嘉蕾喬韓森的妝髮進化史

在好萊塢電影中，史嘉蕾喬韓森Scarlett Johansson的經典造型經常是金髮尤物的扮相，不過這位《復仇者聯盟》中的超級女英雄，從沒吝嗇在出席紅毯時嘗試更多造型。 Scarlett Johansson’s classic Hollywood style often sees her typecast on-screen as the blonde bombshell, but when it comes to her red carpet beauty looks, the Avengers shero isn’t afraid to experiment.

先從她的髮型來說，史嘉蕾喬韓森Scarlett Johansson本身的自然髮色是「深棕色」，她嘗試過各種不同長度與髮色，從耀眼的俐落剪裁短髮，到她為人所熟知的鬆軟波浪金髮...。Let’s start with the hair. Naturally ‘brunette’ , Scarlett Johansson has tried every length, and colour too – from short, spiky highlights to the soft blonde curls she has become known for.

至於她近期的首選造型呢？一款高回頭率的金髮瀏海與質感波浪。

Her go-to look of late? A slicked-back blonde quiff with a textured wave.

另外不可忽略她的妝容。史嘉蕾喬韓森天生的光澤膚況，不費吹灰之力就是能夠大膽進行妝容試驗的好底子。一抹玫瑰點綴般的腮紅，或者用霧面古銅色打亮，都可襯托她標幟的顴骨。不過，史嘉蕾喬韓森向來將焦點放在她的眼妝與唇妝，二者之間，每次只會選擇凸顯其中之一。無論是流線展翅的眼線搭配她的標誌性紅唇，或者深色煙燻眼妝配上裸色唇蜜潤澤，喬韓森對於時尚前端品味的引領掌握，始終吸引著強勢的追隨潮流。

And then there’s the makeup. Johansson’s effortless, polished skin provides the perfect foundation for bolder experimentation. A touch of rose-tinted blusher or a matte bronzer highlight her defined cheekbones, but Scarlett Johansson mainly focuses on eyes or lips – following the rule of accentuating either one or the other. Whether it's winged eyeliner with a statement red lip or a dark smokey eye with a nude gloss, Johansson has attracted a strong beauty following for her take on the latest trends.

Vogue 將回顧史嘉蕾喬韓森一路以來的美妝時刻，從2003年獨立精神獎典禮的藍綠色系煙燻眼妝，到Met Gala紐約大都會藝術博物館慈善晚宴紅毯，搭配她一席Marchesa禮服的大膽洋紅眼影……一起來看個夠吧。(點此看圖片▶)

Vogue looks back at Scarlett Johansson’s best beauty moments – from that teal tinted smokey eye at the Independent Spirit Awards in 2003, to the bold magenta eyeshadow to match her Marchesa gown at 2018’s Met Gala…(Click here to see more images ▶)

※文字：Orla Pentelow | 來源：CNI

