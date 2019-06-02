fb ig video ETtoday search mobile

迪士尼15句經典正能量語錄　「對的那條路，往往是最難走的」

> >

編輯／M　圖／DISNEY劇照

心情低落時，看一些心靈雞湯類的書，對人生啟發、頓悟有所幫助，不過也不是對每個人都有效，因為書內的故事有時難給人共鳴。

從小看到大的迪士尼經典，其實也教了我們許多人生觀。小時候看無感，經過社會洗禮，許多話此時再聽到，就變得感觸良多，下面整理了15部迪士尼卡通、皮克斯動畫經典語錄，一起看看有沒有哪句，正中你心呢？

阿拉丁

「多數時候我們只看到別人與我們的差異，但如果再仔細看，你會發現其實我們都是一樣的。」

＂Sometimes we only see how people are different from us. But if you look hard enough, you can see how much we're all alike.＂

玩具總動員

「因為離開你的人越來越多，所以留下來的人就越來越重要。」

＂As more and more people leave you, the more and more important those who remain become.＂

▲珍惜現在還在你身邊陪伴的朋友。

天外奇蹟

「有時候，最平凡無聊廢到笑的小事反而是最難忘記的。」

＂It might sound boring, but I think the boring stuff is the stuff I remember the most.＂

▲迪士尼 。（圖／翻攝自迪士尼劇照）

▲生活中的回憶就是一些無聊小事累積的，那些回憶也是最難忘的。

仙履奇緣

「如果你堅持你的信念，美夢總有一天會成真。」

＂If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲堅持信念並努力，奇蹟終會降臨在你身上。

花木蘭

「在逆境中綻放的花朵，是最難得也是最美麗的。」

＂The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲逆境使人成長。

超人特攻隊

「親愛的，我從不看過去，那會讓我現在分心。」

＂I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲過去值得回味，但正重要的是專注現在。

美女與野獸

「人生沒有時間膽怯，你必須勇敢起來。」

＂You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold and daring.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲時間就是金錢。

魔髮奇緣

「踏出你的舒適圈去冒險吧！你會發現一切回報都是值得的。」

＂Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲是時候給自己一點新挑戰啦！

風中奇緣

「有時對的那條路，往往是最難走的。」

＂Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲堅持自我的道路上，很辛苦也很寂寞，你能做的就是相信自己。

動物方城市

「永遠不要讓他們看到他們傷害到你了」

＂Never let them see that they get to you.＂

▲迪士尼 。（圖／翻攝自迪士尼劇照）

▲即使別人重重的傷害了你，也不要讓人看到自己脆弱的一面。

獅子王

「也許過去令人傷痛，但是就我看來，你可以選擇逃避，或者選擇從中學習。」

＂The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲從悲傷中學習從新站起來。

勇敢傳說

「勇敢向前看，你就能掌握自己的命運。」

＂Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲命運掌握在自己手中，你該做就是勇敢向前走。

小熊維尼

「這件事你一定要永遠記得：你比你自認得更勇敢，比你自已看起來得更堅強，比你自己想像得更聰明。」

＂There is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲如果對自己都沒自信，那沒有什麼事是做的好的。

腦筋急轉彎

「哭泣，能讓我能慢下來，感受人生難題的重量。」

“Crying helps me slow down and obsess over the weight of life's problems.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲哭泣並不丟臉，那是一種悲傷的發洩方式，與自我療癒過程。

料理鼠王

「別讓任何人用出身定義你，你唯一的限制只有你的靈魂。」

＂You must not let anyone define your limits because of where you come from.Your only limit is your soul.＂

▲迪士尼經典語錄。（圖／翻攝自pinterest）

▲堅持自我的道路上，很辛苦也很寂寞，你能做的就是相信自己。

►►看更多時尚資訊分享，快來下載星光雲APP

關鍵字：

迪士尼, 金句, 正能量, 語錄
fashion.net

熱門文章

【抽獎囉】UNIQLO X KAWS的托特包搶先到手！

GUCCI帶米奇闖入羅馬博物館　最童趣的奢華單品強勢登場

香奈兒首爾蓋埃及神廟走秀　9m88集郵林依晨、金高恩喜同框

風．LUXURY／攻頂聖母峰　他們戴域峰登山錶挑戰成功

一招變美／安溥調整入口順序　「不發胖進食法」超有效

說・流行／回收牛仔褲、零皮草　「愛地球」是時尚關鍵字

阿拉丁魔毯躍上飾品與腕錶　Pandora連神燈都能打開

超乾爽！日本「手汗人專用」護手霜　網友實測：真的有效

蕭敬騰北京開唱挑戰「皮革單車褲」　設計師大讚：衣架子

揭開法國女人美肌秘訣！「五水保養法」妳聽過沒？

ET Fashion

推薦閱讀

最專情也最絕情的星座　野花再香都跟他們無關，分手也絕不回頭

亂發脾氣是為你好！研究證實：女友愛生氣，男友更長壽

奧斯塔羅12星座一周運勢0603-0609　射手幸運數字是01、巨蟹感情穩定中

頭油、汗臭、腳氣令人尷尬　完整7招教你去味，散發魅力體香 你敢信？42歲辣媽有11腹肌、鉛筆腿　床上體操就能輕鬆練成 要成為「雷神索爾」的訓練超艱辛！一日6餐維持肌肉量、95%都是素食 《奇奇與蒂蒂》聯名淘氣登場！超萌後背包有花栗鼠尾巴可以摸 男人對妳有好感的8個舉動　身體靠近、主動聊天，女生告白絕對成功！ 重度熬夜人必學！PONY公開最強「遮瑕」3步驟　顏值直接飆升 為愛徬徨的人必看！蔡康永的「8個」愛情金句，字字寫到心坎裡

我想要說....

我要投稿 |人才招募 |關於我們 |廣告刊登/合作提案 |客服信箱 |服務條款 |隱私權政策 |著作權聲明 |免責聲明
電話：+886-2-5555-6366 東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
回到最上面