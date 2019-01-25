Prada的異想世界 李晶晶：可怕的不是怪獸，是人心

怪獸存在這個世界上嗎？怪獸是怎麼被塑造的？你們怎麼解讀怪獸？

Prada最新春夏系列，就要將這個黑色魔幻的騷動力量，帶進時尚，逐步滲透，危險世界。

Do monsters exist? How are monsters created? How do you define monster? Prada’s latest collection touches upon the darkness and turmoil that is permeating the world today. The world is slowly becoming an intensely dangerous place.

這個最新系列很軍裝，暨覺紀律感，又用動漫的趣味元素，製造「時尚動亂」！這些軍風輪廓，看起來就像全面戒備，隨時備戰。（笑

This new collection was filled with militant silhouettes, disciplined but playful creating a comical twist to our messed up world. These silhouettes all look ready to take action.

設計師Miuccia Prada的靈感來源就是自經典恐怖片「Frankenstein科學怪人」！你可以看到科學怪人片中的指標性元素出現在裙裝、襯衫、甚至貫穿整個系列。

Miuccia Prada took inspiration from the horror movie Frankenstein. You can see Frankenstein motifs on skirts and shirts throughout the collection.

其實說穿了，男人不就像怪獸？但同時他們也創造了怪獸！但是如果你看再深一層，Miuccia Prada對科學怪人的作者Mary Goodwin瑪麗雪萊本身的故事更有興趣，瑪麗雪萊是一個了不起的女性，尤其在她那個性別不平等的年代，她的作品甚至被迫匿名。

Men are monsters but they also create monsters. But if you look deeper, her underlying interest was with the author, Mary Goodwin, an amazing woman who was forced to publish anonymously due to gender constraints during her era.

而在現今，Prada是一個這麼充滿影響力的設計師，但她總是保持沈默。近來Prada集團推出的全新Pradamalia未來動物系列，其中一個猴子造型設計的鑰匙圈，因為設計成咖啡黑色系，又因推出時間巧合的接在Dolce & Gabbana具有種族歧視爭議的廣告大片之後，也不幸淪為眾矢之的。

In present days, Prada is a designer with such influence but there are times when even she is muted. Recently the company faced outrage from the “Pradamalia” toys which evokes extremely racist imagery. These derogatory monkey keychains came just after Dolce & Gabbana’s disastrous racist campaign.

這場秀即像當今這個動盪世界的反射。你們又怎麼看呢？這個Prada的精巧伶俐的時尚科學怪人系列？

This show was a reflection of our messed up world, magnifying it. What do you guys think about Miuccia Prada’s fashion savvy Frankenstein?

