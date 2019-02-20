永遠的時尚傳奇　卡爾拉格斐教會我們的15句風格名言　

關於風格

”Fashion is a language that creates itself in clothes to interpret reality.“

（時尚是一種在衣服裡創造出來詮釋現實的語言。）

“A respectable appearance is sufficient to make people more interested in your soul.”

（一個得體的外表總能有效引起別人對於探究你靈魂感的興趣。）

“Black-and-white always looks modern, whatever that word means. ”

（黑與白看起來就是「modern」，管它這個字是什麼意思。）

"I think that for both women and men fashion is the healthiest motivation for losing weight."

（不管是男人或女人，時尚都是減肥最健康的動機。）

關於處事態度

“When I was a child I asked my mother what homosexuality was about and she said - 'It's like hair color. It's nothing. Some people are blond and some people have dark hair. It's not a subject.”

（在我還很小的時候，我曾經問母親，「什麼是同志？」，那時候她說，就像是頭髮的顏色，那沒什麼大不了的，有人金頭髮，有人深色頭髮，那都不是重點。）

"When I do something, I do it 100 per cent. I’m a professional killer."

（當我要做一件事，我會做到百分之一百，我簡直是專業級殺手。）

“I am not a second option person. It is that or nothing. If it is not the way I see it I prefer not to see it. ”

（我無法接受次等選項，要這個就是這個，不然就是不要，如果不是我想要的那樣子，我寧願不要看到它。）

“I am like a TV antenna. I catch everything that is in the air, and then I do it my way.”

（我就像是一個電視天線，我抓住空氣裡的一切，然後用我的方式來處理它們。）

“Don't sacrifice yourself too much, because if you sacrifice too much there's nothing else you can give and nobody will care for you.”

（不要犧牲太多你自己，因為如果你犧牲太多，你就沒有剩下的可以給了，也不會有人在乎你。）

”Personality begins where comparison ends.”

（比較結束的時候，就是個性展現的開始。）

關於工作

“What I love best in life is new starts.”

（這個世上我最愛的莫過於一個新的開始。）

"When I was very young, at the beginning in my business was to work more than the other to show them their pointlessness."

（當我年輕剛開始我的事業時，我努力做得比別人都多，只是為了讓他們看自己做的東西有多沒意義。）

"I’m never happy. I’m in a permanent state of dissatisfaction."

（我從不快樂，我處在一個永恆的不滿足狀態。）

“I'm born with a pencil in my hand. I did lots of sketching. ”

（我是帶著鉛筆出生的孩子，所以我畫了很多的素描）

"There is one thing I love on earth: to learn."

（這個世界上有一件事是我喜歡的，那就是學習）

Text／Marie Claire美麗佳人 Photo／Marie Claire美麗佳人、CHANEL

【本文出處，更多精采內容請上《美麗佳人》官方網站；《美麗佳人》官方粉絲團。未經授權，請勿轉載！】

延伸閱讀：

● 火箭、機場、旋轉木馬...打造無數驚奇秀場！回顧老佛爺卡爾經手的CHANEL大秀，究竟還有誰能超越

● 永遠的時尚傳奇，卡爾拉格斐教會我們的風格名言

● 「當我要做一件事，我會做到百分之百」完美主義也無法形容他的Karl Lagerfeld