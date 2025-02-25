《真愛挑日子》影集版5金句　「我好喜歡你們吵架，這代表你們關係正常」

圖文／own 一個人生活

有人說，2011年由安海瑟薇（Anne Hathaway）與吉姆史特吉斯（Jim Sturgess）主演的愛情電影《真愛挑日子》，是我們對愛情最浪漫卻真實的想像。

2024年Netflix將這部經典愛情作品改編成影集，own特別選出了五大金句想和大家分享！不論現在的你正處在感情中的何種狀態，都能試著從這部作品看到愛情的多元面貌。

《真愛挑日子》金句一：



「這麼多人一天到晚說你有多棒，你很聰明、幽默、有才華之類的，優點說不完。像我就跟你講了好幾年，你為什麼不相信？」



"You have all these people telling you all the time how great you are. You know, smart and funny and talented and all that. I mean, endlessly. I've been telling you for years. So why don't you believe it?"

《真愛挑日子》影集版男女主角由李奧伍道爾與安畢卡莫德演出。

《真愛挑日子》金句二：



「這是宇宙的一大謎團，怎麼有人能從全然的陌生人，最後變成彼此生命中最重要的貴人？」



"It's one of the great cosmic mysteries. How it is that someone can fo from being a total stranger to being the most important person in your life."

《真愛挑日子》金句三：



「想像你消除人生中的某一天，再想想人生會有多大變化。思索一下，一條漫長的泥巴路或坦途，無論長滿荊棘還是花朵，原本跟你無關，卻在值得回憶的那天開啟人生道路。」

"Imagine one selected day struck out of your life, and think how different its course would have been. Think for a monent of the long chain of iron or gold, of thorns or flowers, that would never have bound you, but for the formation of the first link on that memorable day."

《真愛挑日子》金句四：

「我好喜歡你們吵架。這代表你們關係正常，你懂嗎？」

"I love it when you guys fight. I mean, it just means you have a normal, ordinary relationship, you know?"

《真愛挑日子》金句五：

「有時最可貴的就是平凡、無聊、真實的人生。」



"Sometimes it's just normal, boring, real life."

